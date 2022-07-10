New Delhi: Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued his good-form in the second T20I as well against England as the Men in Blue clinch the T20I series 2-0 on Saturday at Edgbaston with a game still left to play.Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

After a brilliant 1/10 in his 3-over spell in the 1st T20I, Bhuvi was the pick of the bowlers this time around, picking up three crucial wickets and giving away only 15 runs in 3 overs as he literally swung India's fortune to victory by a margin of 49 runs and also winning the Man of the Match award in the process.

At the post-match presentation, Mike Atherton asked him whether he is free from injuries or not as a number of previous injuries kept him out of play for a considerable amount of time last year.

“Honestly, I don’t want to talk about it. Even in India, when somebody asks the same question, I never answer that. Sorry for that but if I am playing then something is right,” he said.

“When the ball swings, you always enjoy it. I may be wrong, but if I remember for the last few years in England, there hasn’t been much help with the white ball. But this time, there is swing and bounce as well”, Bhuvneshwar talks about the swing in England.

“Good for me [that white ball is swinging more than red ball this season]. As I said, the white ball swinging up front is always a motivating factor for fast bowlers. The batters have to take their chances and they can give their wicket as well,” he further added.

India play the final T20I today at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.