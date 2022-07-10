New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has welcomed the move of wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant opening the batting in the second T20I against England.Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

In a surprise move on Saturday, Pant opened the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma and the duo stitched a 49-run stand for the first wicket.

Sehwag said he liked the idea of Pant opening the batting and also praised Bhuvenshwar Kumar for the "top" class bowling following India's win over England.

Fantastic effort by the Indian bowlers, Bhuvi has been top class. Like the idea of Pant opening. Congratulations Team India on the wonderful series win” Sehwag tweeted.

India defeated England by 49 runs in the second T20I and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar also praised Team India for a comprehensive win over England.

“Comprehensive win by #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 to beat England convincingly in the T20 series. Well done. Keep it going,” Sachin tweeted.

Fans expected that former India skipper Virat Kohli would open the batting before Pant came out to bat. Kohli who came at 3 was not able to make a mark as he departed after scoring 1 run.

However, the star batter was all elated with India’s win as he shared a picture of the team’s celebration on the Koo app following the victory.

“Nottingham Next,” he captioned the post.

India and England will lock horns in the 3rd T20I in Nottingham on Sunday.