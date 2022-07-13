London: There was a touch of Royalty at the Oval on Tuesday when India locked horns with England in the first ODI. The Pataudis were present at the occasion and that garnered eyeballs, but it was little Taimur Ali Khan who stole the show. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently holidaying in London, shared pictures of the family watching the cricket match at the iconic Oval.Also Read - Virat Kohli Yet to Recover From Groin Injury, Likely to Miss 2nd ODI vs England at Lord's - Report

Kareena took to Instagram story and posted a few pictures of the Pataudis day out at the Kennington Oval. She captioned it as: “My first match (red heart emoji) India vs England (red heart emoji)”. Also Read - Pak Legend Mushtaq Ahmed REVEALS Advise he Gave Virat Kohli Ahead of India's England Tour

In another picture posted by Kareena, Taimur can be seen sitting beside her father Saif Ali Khan and watching the game. Along with the photo, Kareena wrote, “What are you doing Tim?” and added three laughing emojis. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Gives Update on Injured Virat Kohli Ahead of 2nd ODI

Meanwhile, former India captain MS Dhoni was also present at the venue.

It was a day to remember for Indian fans as the Rohit Sharma-led side hammered England by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Jasprit Bumrah with six wickets for 19 runs was the star of the show for India as his career-best bundled out the hosts for a paltry 110 runs.

Chasing 111 to win, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan took India over the line without any casualties. India would like to wrap the series in the next ODI that takes place on July 14.