Team India suffered another slow over-rate fine in the ongoing T20I series against England. The Virat Kohli and Co. were fined 40 per cent of their match fees for the slow over-rate in the fifth T20 International at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) stated that the Indian team was ruled to be two overs short of the target time as Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction on them.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

The Indian skipper pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, and third umpire KNAnanthapadmanabhan leveled the charge.

Earlier, ICC imposed a 20 per cent fine for Team India players from their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20I.

The 20 per cent of the match fees fine was also imposed on the England cricket team after maintaining a slow-over rate in the fourth T20I match.

Meanwhile, India defeated England by 36 runs to claim the five-match T20I series 3-2 on Saturday.

Team India has Arrived in Pune on Sunday for the three-match ODI series against England which will start from March 23. The ODI series will be played at the Maharastra Cricket Associaton Stadium on March 23, 26 and 28 without spectators.

According to PTI, the Indian team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, arrived in Pune by a Chartered Flight from Ahmedabad at around 4.45 PM.

The hosts have already announced their 18-member squad as Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav got ODI call-up.