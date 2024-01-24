Home

Ind vs Eng Test: Rajat Patidar Over Sarfaraz Khan as Virat Kohli’s Replacement a Bad Call. Here’s WHY

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has been getting truckloads of runs in the domestic circuit, but he is yet to get a maiden Test call-up.

Hyderabad: Domestic performances are the yardstick to getting picked for the national side, that is the norm, but it seems – thanks to the IPL and the ever-changing cricket-scape, that is no more the yardstick. Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has been getting truckloads of runs in the domestic circuit, but he is yet to get a maiden Test call-up.

Once the squad for the first two Tests against England was announced, one expected – Sarfaraz could finally get included, but that was not the case. While it must have been disappointing for the young cricketer, a few days later, it was confirmed that Virat Kohli has opted out of the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

Once this news came to light, there were hopes again in the Sarfaraz camp. Fans and plaudits reckoned he may now get a break, but that too did not happen. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Rajat Patidar has got picked as Kohli’s replacement.

Not that Patidar does not deserve it. The MP-born batter has been in ominous form lately, where he smashed 151 against England Lions in Ahmedabad last week. The 30-year-old cricketer also scored 111 in the warm-up fixture against the Lions and was on tour to South Africa late last year with the A side.

