Home

Sports

IND vs ENG Tests: Ishan Kishan To Don Wicket-Keeping Gloves As Kl Rahul To Plays As Specialised Batter – Report

IND vs ENG Tests: Ishan Kishan To Don Wicket-Keeping Gloves As Kl Rahul To Plays As Specialised Batter – Report

KL Rahul will be playing the Test series against England as specialised batter and Ishan Kishan will be taking up the wicket-keeper's role.

Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Team India is currently getting ready to face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series. However, once the Men in Blue side is done with it, they will be up for a bigger challenge as they take on Ben Stokes-led England side in a five-match Test series starting from 25 January, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Trending Now

As per a Cricuzz report, KL Rahul will not be the primary wicket-keeping option during the series as he wants to focus more on his batting, and young Ishan Kishan will be the man behind wickets, donning the gloves. Ishan Kishan ruled himself out of the SA test series as he needed a break from cricket and KL Rahul played that match as the team’s wicket-keeper.

You may like to read

The star batter did a phenomenal job as both a batter and wicket-keeper during the recently concluded series against the Proteas that India managed to level at 1-1.

However, in a concerning development for the Indian team, pace spearhead Mohammad Shami is likely to miss the first two matches of the upcoming five-Test series against England, set to commence on January 25, as the pacer is yet to resume bowling following an ankle injury, say reports.

Shami has not started bowling, and he will need to go to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to demonstrate his fitness, according to an Indian Express report.

The pacer was included in the Test squad against South Africa but his availability was subject to fitness. The BCCI later in a press release stated that Shami had not been cleared by the Medical Team and the fast bowler was ruled out of the two Tests.

Given the availability of fellow fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, the BCCI may incline towards a cautious approach in Shami’s return.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.