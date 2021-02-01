The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday stated the members of Team India have tested negative for COVID-19 in the latest RT-PCR test. Also Read - Team India Will Continue to Grow Under Virat Kohli's Leadership in Test Cricket: Gautam Gambhir

The BCCI also stated that the players will be allowed to participate in the net sessions from tomorrow (Tuesday), while the first outdoor session will be conducted on Monday.

"The Indian cricket team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today from 5 pm and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow," BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the results from England players’ Covid-19 tests, conducted on Sunday, have returned negative results.

The English players will also be allowed to training in full group from Tuesday.

“All PCR tests from yesterday’s test have returned negative results. The England party are now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium tomorrow afternoon 2 pm-5 pm (IST),” ECB released a statement.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. After the first two games in Chennai, the cricketers will move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

India only need to win the four-match Test series against England, beginning February 5, with a 2-0 margin to seal a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be played in June at Lord’s, London. If India lose one Test against England, they will need to win the other three matches of the series.

India Squad (For first two Tests):

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

England squad (For first two Tests):