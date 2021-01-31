England pace spearhead heaped huge praise on Team India ahead of the four-match Test series starting from February 5. Broad talked about India’s historic Test series win in Australia earlier this month and said some of the English players were also supporting them in the last Test match in Brisbane. Also Read - Wasim Jaffer's Latest Viral Meme Ahead of IND-ENG 1st Test is a Treat For Virat Kohli Fans

Broad has been included in England's squad for the first two Tests against India after impressive last year.

The ICC Test no.2 ranked bowler said India's confidence will be sky high after breaching Australia's fortress – The Gabba.

“This is not an easy place to tour, and India’s confidence will be sky high from winning at the Gabba to complete a series victory in Australia earlier this month. I can tell you that they had supporters within this England team throughout that decisive match in Brisbane,” Broad wrote in his latest column on Daily Mail.

The English pacer said India are the leader of the World Test Championship points table for a reason but the England team is ready to move from being admirers to their enemy within a couple of weeks.

“The togetherness, the character, spirit and willingness they showed was phenomenal. Any team in the world would have been proud of what India achieved despite being depleted by injuries. They are the World Test Championship leaders for good reason. But we have moved from being admirers to their enemy within a couple of weeks and what we cannot do is build India up in our minds. They are not impregnable,” he added.

The 34-year-old further claimed Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the best he has ever seen but England also have some quality players in all the department.

“Virat Kohli is one of the best I’ve ever seen but if we go through all their positives we will be defeated before we’ve even begun. We need to build on our own strengths. We are entering the series in great form ourselves.

“We’ve got batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders in the top 10 of the world rankings. Yes, India are a brilliant side, and it would be one of the most remarkable series victories if we were able to pull it off, but we know if we get our mindset right we can beat anyone,” Broad stated.