New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah's career-best show with the ball (6/19) followed by a solid unbeaten opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan led India to a crushing 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI and take 1-0 lead in the three-match series at The Kennington Oval, here on Tuesday.

Bumrah's sensational performance helped India bowl out England for a paltry 110 in 25.2 overs after winning the toss and opting to bowl first in bowling-friendly conditions. The 28-year-old with his career-best ODI figures of 6 for 19 became the first Indian pace bowler to take six wickets in an ODI in England. He was well supported by Mohammed Shami, who bagged 3 for 31 en route to becoming the joint third-fastest to 150 wickets, and Prasidh Krishna (1/26).

After the emphatic victory, former India cricketers congratulated the Men in Blue for their record victory.

‘Total domination from start to end! A victory couldn’t have been more convincing. Amazing stroke play by Rohit, and Shikhar complimented him extremely well. #TeamIndia has given English bowlers plenty to think about’, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Total domination from start to end!

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2022

‘A spell to remember for @Jaspritbumrah93 simply the best !! Nice to see @ImRo45 get back in form good start 🇮🇳 keep the momentum’, Yuvraj Singh wrote.

— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 12, 2022

‘Emphatic victory for India! A stellar bowling performance followed up by some great stroke making. India played their A game today’, VVS Laxman tweeted.