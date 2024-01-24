Home

IND Vs ENG: Uncapped England Spinner Shoaib Bashir Receives Indian Visa, To Join Teammates Ahead Of 2nd Test

Somerset spinner Shoaib Bashir had to fly back to London from Abu Dhabi after he didn't get an Indian visa initially for the five-match Test series against India.

Shoaib Bashir will join the England squad in the next weekend. (Image: ECB)

New Delhi: Uncapped England spinner Shoaib Bashir, who had to travel home to London after being denied an Indian visa initially, has been granted permission to travel to India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Bashir, who plays for Somerset in England domestic structure, was with the visiting squad during their pre-series camp in Abu Dhabi. But he wasn’t granted an Indian visa while his other teammates got it. Notably, Bashir’s family has roots to Pakistan and that may have played a part in the Government of India delaying his visa.

“Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend. We’re glad the situation has now been resolved,” England Cricket said in a statement. With England already announcing their playing XI for the first Test match, Bashir will now be eligible for selection for the second Test which begins on February 2.

Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend. We’re glad the situation has now been resolved.#INDvENG | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/vTHdChIOIi — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 24, 2024

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office also expressed their frustration over the whole issue.

More to Follow.

