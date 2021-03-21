Team India has Arrived in Pune on Sunday for the three-match ODI series against England which will start from March 23. The ODI series will be played at the Maharastra Cricket Associaton Stadium on March 23, 26 and 28 without spectators due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. Also Read - IND vs ENG: England Announce 14-Member Squad For ODI Series Against India; Jofra Archer Misses Out Due to Injury

According to PTI, the Indian team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, arrived in Pune by a Chartered Flight from Ahmedabad at around 4.45 PM. Also Read - India's Predicted XI For 1st ODI Against England: Shikhar Dhawan to Open With Rohit Sharma; Krunal Pandya to Feature in Playing XI

After claiming the four-Test series 3-1, which was played in Chennai and Ahmedabad, India on Saturday clinched the five-match T20 series by a 3-2 margin at the refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Backs 'Struggling' KL Rahul to Make it to Team India Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2021

It will be a tough challenge for India to continue to prove their supremacy over England in ODIs also as they are the reigning World Champions with a quality squad in the 50-over format.

The hosts have already announced their 18-member squad as Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav got ODI call-up.

Krishna has been handed a maiden India call-up after impressing in the domestic circuit and the IPL where he represents Kolkata Knight Riders. He has played 48 List A matches and taken 81 wickets at an average of 23.07 including two five-wicket hauls.

Suryakumar Yadav recently impressed everyone during his debut international series in T20Is against England.

Apart from Kohli, the Indian squad also comprises Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and bowlers led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India had suffered a 1-2 loss in the ODI series in Australia last year.

India Full Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur