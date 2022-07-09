Edgbaston: Despite having not got among the runs, ex-India captain Virat Kohli seemed to be in high spirits at the Edgbaston on Saturday during the second T20I versus England. Kohli was doing a little bit of bhangra near the ropes, asking the fans to egg on the Indian side. Looks like fans still have the love for Kohli, despite all the hate we see against him on social media. This is heartwarming to see at Edgbaston, a ground which saw Indian players being racially abused during the Test – less than a week back.Also Read - Rishabh Pant's Hilarious 'Takkar Mardu Kya' Convo With Rohit Sharma During 2nd T20I Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Surely, Kohli has made Edgbaston fall in love with this Indian team. Also Read - LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Cricket Score, Edgbaston: Bowlers Power India To 49-run Victory and 2-0 Lead Against England

Here is the video of Kohli dance that is going viral: Also Read - Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Build-up BLOG: Rohit & Co. Aim to Clinch Series

Must watch video of #ViratKohli from #INDvENG 2nd T20, You can love kohli,

You can hate Kohli,

But wen he’s on the ground, you just can’t ignore king Kohli..#ViratKohli#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/yQzxbeAgJL — SAURABH SAGAR (@SAURABHSAGR) July 9, 2022

Virat Kohli entertaining the crowd with his dance 😊🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qGzWdQwU1q — MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) July 9, 2022

Here is how fans are reacting to Kohli’s antics at Edgbaston:

Virat Kohli and the crowd : the beautiful love story of cricket ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TCe9EFAkzy — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 9, 2022

Kohli could only score a solitary run off three balls. He tried to force the issue and play an extravagant aerial shot. The ball was slightly short of a length which did him in as he skewed it up in the air and was caught.

At the time of filing the copy, chasing 171 to win – England are reeling at 70 for six in 13 overs.