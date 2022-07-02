Birmingham: India have the upper-hand against England in the 5th Test on Day 2 as Ravindra Jadeja’s century and Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery cameo which fetched him a world record took India to 416 runs.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Score & Updates: Root-Bairstow Steady After Bumrah's Triple Delight

In reply England lost 3 early wickets as hero of Day 2 Jasprit Bumrah claiming all three scalps. The 28-year old smashing 35 runs off Stuart Broad’s over rolled back the years to 2007, where Yuvraj Singh scored one notch better in 36 runs in the T20 World Cup. Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test cricket history. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Tests Negative For COVID-19; Likely to Feature From White-Ball Series Against England- Report

Despite Bumrah hogging all the lime-light, former India captain Virat Kohli had his fare share of the attention as the swashbuckling batter was seen giving advise to skipper Jasprit, regarding the field set-up which made fans nostalgic of the good all times under the RCB player. Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, June 2: Rain Interrupts Play For Third Time

The picture has gone viral on social media and the fans just can’t get over it.

Virat Kohli’s lean patch continues in international cricket as his century draught enters the third year. His last century came in the Pink-Ball Test against Bangladesh back in November, 2019. In the first innings, he managed to get 11 runs before Matty Potts sends him back to the pavilion. Kohli made a mess of the delivery as he attempted to leave the ball, but it somehow hit the bat and crashed onto the stumps.

Meanwhile, rain has interrupted for the third-time on Day 2 with the hosts scoring 60 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Joe Root and Johnny Bairstow are currently not out at 19 and 6 respectively.