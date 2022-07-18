New Delhi: India’s ex-skipper Virat Kohli hailed team India for the brilliant run chase against England to clinch the ODI series. It was the all-round show of Hardik Pandya and an unbeatable knock by Rishabh Pant. Hardik scalped 4 wickets and also smashed 71 runs off 55 balls.Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Reaction After Rishabh Pant Hits Winning Shot at Manchester Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO
Rishabh Pant was also good with the bat as the wicket-keeper batter played his best ODI innings, making 125 not out.
Virat Kohli tweeted:
India’s series victory over England has seen the Rohit Sharma-led side further consolidate their third place ahead of Pakistan on the latest ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings.
Brief scores: England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60) lost to India 261-5 in 42.1 overs (Rishabh Pant 125 not out, Hardik Pandya 71; Reece Topley 3/35) by five wickets.