New Delhi: India's ex-skipper Virat Kohli hailed team India for the brilliant run chase against England to clinch the ODI series. It was the all-round show of Hardik Pandya and an unbeatable knock by Rishabh Pant. Hardik scalped 4 wickets and also smashed 71 runs off 55 balls.

Rishabh Pant was also good with the bat as the wicket-keeper batter played his best ODI innings, making 125 not out.

Virat Kohli tweeted:

Brilliant run chase and a great series win. 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/Mcu2KSxct6 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 17, 2022

India’s series victory over England has seen the Rohit Sharma-led side further consolidate their third place ahead of Pakistan on the latest ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings.