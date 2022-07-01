Birmingham: Fans have waited all-year long for the fifth and final Test between India and England at Edgbaston. On Day 1 of the Test, eyes were on the Virat Kohli versus James Anderson contest. Just after Cheteshwar Pujara got out, Kohli walked in and faced up to Anderson. While fans loved the rain-interrupted contest, a picture shared featuring Kohli and Anderson has gone viral. The two cricketers have a laugh as players walk off the field as rain stopped play after 121 balls.Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test: No Rain Now, Confirmation on Start Time Awaited

Here is how fans reacted to it:

Jimmy :- Where is new era captain of Ind??

Kohli :- 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8HK5TM8LGW — . (@Niklausrahul) July 1, 2022

Jimmy : how many captains for india in the new era?

Kohli : 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SAH3AnOXkf — siddhi (@_sectumsempra18) July 1, 2022

Jimmy- can i tell you joke

Virat – what?

Jimmy- they want to add Zimbabwe in fab4

Virat-😂😂😂😂😂 — wade Wilson (@stombreaker18) July 1, 2022

Jimmy to king …..Whole world think u r finished 🙂

Then king gives this reaction — ɪᴛꜱ ᴠ ɪ ꜱ ʜ ᴀ ʟ 🇮🇳🥀🌿 (@itsvish95) July 1, 2022

Brilliant image. Just how it should end between two legends. — Jeet Vachharajani (Women’s Cricket) (@Jeetv27WC) July 1, 2022

As the story is being filed, the latest is that it is still raining at Edgbaston and it is likely to continue this way. India are 53 for two at lunch on day 1. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill are back in the hut.