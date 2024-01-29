IND vs ENG: 'Kohli, Jadeja Are Super Consistent', Says Pat Cummins

Home

IND vs ENG: ‘Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Are Super Consistent’, Says Pat Cummins

Ravindra Jadeja is doubtful for the second Test and on the other hand, Virat Kohli likely to join Indian team after first two Test matches.

New Delhi: Australia captain Pat Cummins lavished praise on Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja after India’s loss in the 1st Test match against England on January 28 in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

However, Kohli has missed the first two Test matches in the ongoing series. Kohli had joined the Indian team in Hyderabad ahead of the first Test but did not participate in an optional training session on Monday before pulling out of the first two Tests after discussing the issue with Rohit and the team management.

On the other hand, Jadeja scored 87 and 2 runs in both innings respectively. The all-rounder has also picked 5 wickets.

“Kohli and Jadeja are super consistent, you can’t keep them out of it, they find a way to drag their team out of trouble & win it, to be alongside those guys has been really special” said Pat Cummins in ICC Awards.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma lavished praise on Kohli for his fitness and work ethics. Kohli is undoubtly one of the fittest players currently in World cricket.

“Virat Kohli has never been to NCA in his entire career. I would say that all the younger players should look up to the passion that he has. Leave alone how he plays the cover drive, flick, cut but first things first you have to understand what is the quality of the players that makes him where he is today,” Rohit told Karthik on JioCinema.

Kohli will not be the part of second Test citing personal reasons and on the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja will likely to miss the second Test match against England because the India all-rounder suffered a hamstring niggle on Sunday on Day 4 of the first Test.

Although the extent of the injury is unknown, but is it understood that Jadeja might have suffered a merely strain and not a tear. With the gap between the first and second match is just four days, the team management might rest him for the final three games.

