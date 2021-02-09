Captain Virat Kohli reacted after India suffered a massive 227-run defeat to England in the first Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Kohli admitted that England were far more equipped than India in the opening test. Also Read - Twitter Reactions: Former Cricketers And Fans Hail England After Their Biggest Test Win vs Virat Kohli-Led India on Indian Soil

England outclassed India in all the departments to take a crucial 1-0 in the four-match Test series. The ongoing series will play a crucial role in deciding the second finalists for the World Test Championship. New Zealand have already sealed first place. India, England and Australia are in contention to grab the second spot.

Kohli claims that the wicket was very slow and England played more professionally to register a convincing win.

“It was a pretty slow wicket with not much happening in the first two days with the ball. You have to give credit where it’s due and we have to understand the things that we’ve done decently in this game. England played far more professionally,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Team India bowlers had a tough time in terms of picking wickets in the first innings as England posted a mammoth 578 runs which set the tone for the game.

The Indian captain said the bowling need to step up in the future game and perform collectively.

“You need your bowling unit to step up and perform more collectively. Fast bowlers and Ash, were good in the first innings but we also needed to contain a few more runs and create pressure. It’s okay, lack of execution is understandable,” Kohli added.

The Indian captain further claims that Test cricket is a grind and England team was ready for it and was far more equipped.

“We’re always learning as a side. Test cricket is a grind. England were ready for the grind and were far more equipped. Firstly start off with good body language, understand the fields, and at the end of the day it’s the mindset,” he said.

Kohli also gave his opinion on wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s antics behind the stumps and said he brings a lot of energy to the team.

“Yeah, Pant is a guy who likes to have fun on the field. That’s his personality and it’s very helpful for the team. He brings a lot of energy,” Kohli concluded.

Both teams will next lock horns in the second Test match at the same venue from February 15.