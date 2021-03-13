In the last couple of seasons, Rohit Sharma has been India’s most consistent match-winner across formats and his presence was felt when KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan could not get India off to the desired start against England in the first T20I. At the toss, Kohli made it clear that Rohit – who has played a lot of cricket in the past three months – has been rested for the first two T20s. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 14 Sunday

India was thrashed by eight wickets and the side missed their opener badly. With India already trailing in the five-match series – will Rohit be drafted back in the side for the second match on Sunday?

It does not look likely but here is why he should be brought back.

Stability at the Top: Rohit has been successful as an opener in all three formats and India has reaped the rewards of that. Now, India is in a crisis situation at home. They do not want to lose in their own backyard and get off to the right start in T20Is is very important. Keeping that in mind, Kohli could have a change of heart as he has highlighted the importance of winning the series.

Now or Never: For India, it could be now or never when they take on England in the second T20I. With it being a five-match series, India would realise Rohit cannot do a lot if the side is already trailing 0-2 in the series. Kohli knows it would be a massive humiliation for the side if they lose at home and hence he could get Rohit back and may rest him later in the series.

India’s Match-Winner: Rohit has been a match-winner in the white-ball format for India and Mumbai Indians. One could label him as a specialist. India needs to win and hence they need their match-winner back.