Edgbaston: With Virat Kohli on the field, action is a guarantee! During the fifth Test at Edgbaston between India and England, Kohli got chirpy from first slip trying to break Jonny Bairstow’s concentration. It is not exactly audible as to what was said, but the umpires and Ben Stokes had to intervene in-between overs to settle the issue. This happened on Day 3 of the ongoing Test where England find themselves in a spot of bother.Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test Day 3: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Kohli’s talkative attitude is being loved by fans who have already started reaction on social space. Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: Bairstow-Stokes Lead English Fightback

After the heated argument between Virat and Bairstow the next empty delivery and Virat Epic reaction was Like ” Yeh btayega BKL mujhe” (Tvf Pitchers Jeetu bhaiya Scene)#INDvsENG #ViratKohli #JonnyBairstow — Anonymous (@Anonymo85515958) July 3, 2022

As a Indian fan i can say proudly say that this is Virat kohli era team more than batter we fans are enjoying bowling.

Time has changed..🤞 — Akash Mishra (@AkashMishra7459) July 3, 2022

“Jonny Bairstow can see everything on the ground apart from the ball.” – Virat Kohli#ENGvsIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/xn6SEqafsX — CRICKET (@cric8addictyash) July 3, 2022