Kevin Pietersen feels that India will be favourites to win the upcoming Test series against England as the visitors have not picked their best team. Team India is currently riding high on confidence after registering historic Test series win over Australia. Meanwhile, England’s morale is also up after clean sweep over Sri Lanka. Also Read - Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal Find no Places in Gautam Gambhir's Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test in Chennai Against England

The former England captain feels England have made a mistake to rest Jonny Bairstow from the opening two Test. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test at Chennai vs England: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Set to Return in Likely XI

“India’s got experience at home, they definitely do. They’ve got Kohli coming back….England has not taken their best team for the first two Test matches. I think Jonny Bairstow has to be there and I don’t think he’s going to be there. India are definitely favourites. 100% they’re the favourites, because England haven’t taken their best team or they’re certainly not starting with their best team,” Kevin Pietersen told Star Sports in their show Cricket Connected. Also Read - Virat Kohli Could Break Ricky Ponting's Most Centuries as a Captain in Tests Record at Chennai During 1st Test Between India-England

However. Pietersen feels Virat Kohli taking over the charge from Ajinkya Rahane is going to be a very interesting dynamic as the latter guided India to a historic Test series win in Australia.

“Kohli, Anderson, Ajinkya Rahane, how’s he going to go, being captain in Australia and then coming back and Kohli, how’s that dynamic going to work? It’s going to be a very interesting dynamic. I think that might be, something that is talked about a lot during this series. Then you have got Jofra Archer, can he knock over Pujara? Bumrah’s back… there are so many different permutations that could happen in this Test series, but I think there’s going to be a very interesting story that’s going to run through this series – Kohli comes back as captain after Ajinkya Rahane was so good in Australia,” he added.

Pietersen further talked about the key players from both teams and feels the responsibility will be on Root’s shoulder to take his form forward in the India series. He also raised questions over Zack Crawley’s technique against spin bowling.

I know Joe Root has been outstanding in Sri Lanka, so he’s clearly somebody who’s going to come in with a lot of form. England’s opening batsmen – have they got enough time to turn their techniques around? Sibley did well in the last Test match. Has Crawley got enough time to turn his technique around? Is Burns going to come back in? Ben Stokes is there, and he’s an absolute superstar. Is Anderson going to be able to do the business? Then, you have got Ashwin, Bumrah, Kohli, Rahane, Pujara…there are too many superstars for me to sit here and pick one player in particular. I just think that it’s going to be a fantastic series – slow wickets, but two great teams!” Pietersen said.