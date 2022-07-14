New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli has had a tough time with the bat in hand in recent times and with the chorus growing on dropping the India great, one of his die-hard fans have started distributing food to needy people to get his wish fulfilled. And his wish is India’s wish at the moment – Virat Kohli’s 71st century.Also Read - LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket Score, Lords: Pandya Draws First Blood, Roy Departs

Love has no limits and fans like him make the sport what it is in the country and all around the world. While the former India captain has looked good in patches but has failed to make the most of his starts in the last couple of years. We can only that his wish comes true and Kohli gets his form back ahead of the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia later this year. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Returns in India's Playing XI Against England

Here is the viral post of Virat Kohli’s fan: Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma-Led India Aim to Break Winless Streak at Lord's Against England in 2nd ODI

A Virat Kohli fan distributing foods to some hungry people’s and children so that his wish Virat Kohli scored his 71st Century. Nice gesture from Virat’s fan and this is Crazy fan following of Kohli. #CricketTwitter #ViratKohli #WestIndies #KingKohli #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/tHs8sir7ZB — Heinnnnnnn Sachiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii (@PranshuThakur00) July 14, 2022

Rohit Sharma and his men will hope that the pitch at the Lord’s plays like Oval, where conditions helped them get lateral movement both in the air and off the track.

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Match starts 5.30 P.M. IST.