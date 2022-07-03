Edgbaston: It is no secret that Virat Kohli loves dancing. Time and again, he has been spotted doing a ‘bhangra’ during a cricket match. During the fifth Test at Edgbaston, Kohli did not do a ‘bhangra’ on Sunday, instead did something hilarious. It is hard to describe the dance move Kohli did. Whatever it was, it is funny and a treat for Kohli fans. He did it while celebrating an English wicket.Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli's 'Flying Kiss' Celebration After Taking Jonny Bairstow's Catch Goes Viral

Kaif: Virat kohli ka dance dekhiye Sehwag: chamiyan naach tahi wahan 😂#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/McJphA4b2j — Pankaj Rawat 🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@DhoniPankaj7) July 3, 2022

Earlier, Kohli got chirpy from first slip trying to break Jonny Bairstow’s concentration. It is not exactly audible as to what was said, but the umpires and Ben Stokes had to intervene in-between overs to settle the issue. This happened on Day 3 of the ongoing Test where England find themselves in a spot of bother.

At the time of filing the copy, Kohli has just come out to bat with the ball fairly new. India have a massive lead, but Kohli would like to get among the runs and strengthen India’s hold in the game.

He has Pujara for company, who too is short of runs. Both the players know this is a crucial innings for them personally and for the team.

India lead by 185 runs and have eight wickets in hand.