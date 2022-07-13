London: Despite India’s 10-wicket win at Oval on Tuesday, Virat Kohli’s ‘niggle’ became the big topic of discussion. While some felt he was dropped, others wished him a speedy recovery. The latest report in ANI suggests that Kohli may miss the second ODI as well because he is yet to recover from the groin injury he picked up during the final T20I.Also Read - India Edge Pakistan in Latest ICC ODI Rankings With Win Over England

Ex-India cricketer Pragyan Ojha fears that the injury could be a bit deeper than has been reported if he does not feature in the second ODI at the iconic Lord's.

"(If fit), Virat should play. I had heard that he would not be available for the first ODI, but will be available for the second and third game. I feel it was more a case of precaution than injury, so the niggle doesn't get worse. However, if Kohli doesn't play the next game, it would be more than a niggle. The groin injury might be a bit deeper than what has been reported," he said during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

Ojha also reckoned Suryakumar Yadav or Shreyas Iyer should make way for Kohli if the ex-India captain is available for selection. He added: “It would be interesting to see who goes out if Kohli comes in, just in case he is fit. According to me, the choice would be between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav.”

Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up a career-best six for 19, was also asked to comment on Kohli’s injury. “I don’t know the status of his injury because I did not play the last game (3rd T20I). Hopefully, he recovers, but I really don’t know the status of his injury,” he said in the post-match press conference.