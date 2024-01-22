Home

Sports

Virat Kohli’s Possible Replacements For First Two Tests Against England

Virat Kohli’s Possible Replacements For First Two Tests Against England

Here are the few cricketers who will be the possible replacements for Virat Kohli in the upcoming first Two Test matches.

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's Possible Replacements For First Two Tests Against England

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli has opted out of the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons. Now the cricket board will announce his replacement anytime soon. India will face England for the five-Test match series which will start from January 25.

Trending Now

BCCI already said that they will announce Kohli’s replacement soon. The former India captain was recently featured in the recently concluded T20 series against Afghanistan. However, he missed the first T20I citing personal reasons.

You may like to read

Kohli last played a Test match against South Africa where he scored 38 and 76 runs in the first match and in the second clash he scored 46 and 12 runs respectively.

Kohli has spoken to India captain Rohit Sharma, team management and the selectors about “certain personal situations that demand his presence and undivided attention” while emphasizing that national duty has always been his top priority.

Here are the few cricketers who will be the possible replacements for Virat Kohli in the upcoming Test series.

Ajinkya Rahane: India veteran criketer could be the part of Indian squad for the first two T20Is consedaring his form. He was the highest run-getter in the final of recently concluded World Test Championship.

Ishan Kishan: India wicket-keeper batter will likely to make a comeback in the squad since he is out from the team since Australia’s series.

Abhimanyu Easwaran: Abhimanyu Easwaran had a very good domestic season the cricketers could be in the scheme of things for the first two T20Is.

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag will also be the possible replacement for Virat Kohli for the first two Test matches against England.

“The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series.

Meanwhile, the cricket’s governing body in the country have requested the media and fans to respect Kohli’s privacy during this time.

“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli’s privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series,” the statement concluded.

India are set to play a five-match Test series, the first of which will be held in Hyderabad on January 25. The second match of the series will be played on February 2 in Vizag. The fifth and final test will be held in Dharamshala and the series will conclude on March 11.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.