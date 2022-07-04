Edgbaston: Former India opener Virender Sehwag made headlines for the wrong reasons on Sunday with his on-air comments on Virat Kohli’s viral dance move after an English wicket fell during the final Test at Edgbaston. Sehwag, who is extremely popular with his fans for his comments, may be overstepped the line as he said ‘Chamiya Naach Raha Hai’. ‘Chamiya’ is a slang used for girls dancing at bars.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Reveals Conversation With Ravindra Jadeja During Their 222 Run Massive Stand

Sehwag's remarks did not go down well with Kohli's fans as they went on to slam the former's remarks. Here are some of the reactions of fans:

Professionalism=0, kbhi bolta hai barrish pdti rhe or kaam nhi krna mujhe ghar jldi jana hai — ankit (@ankit_4yew) July 3, 2022



Bairstow and Sehwag combined ~ 61 international 100s Kohli alone – 70 Intl tons pic.twitter.com/XmVN2GP2co — Dr. Stefan Salvatore 🩺 (@KohliThala) July 3, 2022

Sehwag used a slur that’s offensive. It’s not about who he said it to, it’s that the word he used is derogatory to a community that deserves just as much respect and fair treatment in society as any Kohli does. See the bigger picture and don’t protect him because he’s a legend https://t.co/bauvXiLE58 — an | crying (@dukhdardpeedha) July 3, 2022

Did V Sehwag just said ‘Dekhiye Virat Kohli kaise naach rhe hai wicket ke baad like a chamiya’? And then realized he fucked up and covered it with praising Kohli? Commentators should have atleast some control in their mouth when the core job of them is to speak. #ENGvIND — Harshit🏏 (@Harshit_217) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, India are well and truly in front in the ongoing Test with a handsome lead of 257 runs. The Bumrah-led side have seven wickets in hand. Ideally, India would like to get close to 400 if possible.