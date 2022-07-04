Edgbaston: Former India opener Virender Sehwag made headlines for the wrong reasons on Sunday with his on-air comments on Virat Kohli’s viral dance move after an English wicket fell during the final Test at Edgbaston. Sehwag, who is extremely popular with his fans for his comments, may be overstepped the line as he said ‘Chamiya Naach Raha Hai’. ‘Chamiya’ is a slang used for girls dancing at bars.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Reveals Conversation With Ravindra Jadeja During Their 222 Run Massive Stand
Sehwag's remarks did not go down well with Kohli's fans as they went on to slam the former's remarks. Here are some of the reactions of fans:

Meanwhile, India are well and truly in front in the ongoing Test with a handsome lead of 257 runs. The Bumrah-led side have seven wickets in hand. Ideally, India would like to get close to 400 if possible.