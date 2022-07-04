Edgbaston: Even if he does not get runs, you just cannot keep Virat Kohli away from action. Virat Kohli was showing high intensity at Edgbaston on Monday just after Jasprit Bumrah sent Ollie Pope packing. But what got Twitter talking is his long chat with Alex Lees while walking back to the dressing-room at Tea on Day 4 of the fifth Test. The chat took place just after the English opener surviving a testing Mohammed Shami over.Also Read - LIVE IND vs ENG, 5th Test Match Day 4, Updates: Root Hits Fifty, Bairstow Strong in Run-Chase For England

Not just on Day 4, Kohli was also spotted sledging Jonny Bairstow. At the end of day’s play, Bairstow also spoke of the banter the two cricketers had in the middle.

“Nah, there was literally nothing to it,” said Bairstow when asked by reporters at the presser.

“We’ve played against each other for a solid 10 years now. It’s a bit of craic (having good time, enjoyable social activity). We’re fiercely competitive on the field and that’s what it’s about. We’re playing Test cricket and we’re two competitors. It brings the best out of us. Whatever it takes, you want to get your team over the line and that’s part and parcel of the game,” said Bairstow.

At the time of filing the copy, the hosts are three down for 126, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are in the middle trying to rebuild after the mini-collapse. England need 251 more to win.