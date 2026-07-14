IND vs ENG 2026 1st ODI Birmingham Weather Updates: Will RAIN ruin ‘RoKo’ comeback in international cricket

Indian cricket fans will be hoping for clear weather in Birmingham for the opening game of three-match ODI series vs England which will see the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

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Cloudy skies are expected to welcome India and England for 1st ODI at Edgbaston. (Source: X)

IND vs ENG 2026 1st ODI: A full-strength Team India will be on show in the first ODI of the three-match series against England at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. After more than 950 days, the trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will be playing together in the same line-up in ODI cricket – first time after 2023 ODI World Cup final.

The one thing which will be a big cause of concern for the Indian cricket fans will be the weather in Birmingham for the first ODI match. Team India already had one game washed out due to rain on their tour of England so far when the first T20I match at the Chester-le-Street in Durham was abandoned earlier this month.

India and England have faced off in 110 ODI matches before Tuesday’s match and out of those only 3 games have ever been washed out due to rain. As compared to Southampton last week, the weather in Birmingham has been much cooler.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be around 27 degrees, according to the MET department. There will also be about 39 per cent cloud cover but there is very little chance of rain on match day, which will be good news for the fans.

By Tuesday afternoon, the cloud cover is set to increase to about 59 per cent with the humidity level around 43 per cent on the day. The prediction of MET department for Birmingham is for it to be partly sunny, breezy and hot.

Check weather update for India vs England 1st ODI in Birmingham HERE…

Both teams need to play a minimum of 20 over each for it to constitute a match in ODI cricket, according to ICC rules and regulation if the game is affected by rain. Edgbaston has traditionally been a high-scoring venue when it comes of ODI cricket.

The last time that an ODI match was held at this venue – May 2025 – England piled up 400 runs against the West Indies. But Edgbaston also provides assistance to pace bowlers early on in the game before it becomes a flat surface easy for the batters.

The batters will need to survive the first 10 overs without too much damage to give themselves a good chance of piling up a massive total. Shubman Gill and Team India will be hoping for a quality start from their top order.