IND vs ENG Weather Updates, 2nd T20I: Old Trafford Ground pitch report and Manchester weather forecast

After a rain abandoned 1st T20I in Durham, India and England will look to get the early advantage in the 2nd T20I at Manchester. Get the weather and pitch report right here

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Covers protect the pitch after the first T20I match between England and India is called off due to rain at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, United Kingdom, on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Shreyas Iyer will be hoping to register his first win as India’s new T20I captain when the Men in Blues lock horns with Harry Brook’s England in the 2nd of a 5-match T20 series at the iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Both the teams will be hoping to go 1-0 ahead after the 1st game got abandoned due to continuous rain right after the conclusion of the 1st innings.

India had posted a commendable total of 189 in the 1st T20I at Durham where conditions got a bit tricky due to the stop-start showers. The reigning World T20 champions were coming on the back of a 2-0 series whitewash in Ireland but they made a very good recovery at Chester-Le-Street, especially with the bat.

Abhishek Sharma, who was replaced by Ishan Kishan from the summit of the ICC T20I batting rankings before the 1st T20I, was the standout performer along with Shreyas Iyer, who desperately needed to have some runs under the belt.

Also Read: India Vs England, 2nd T20I Preview: When, where and how to watch? Check full Live Streaming details

While Abhishek smashed 59 off 24, Shreyas scored a calm and composed 47-ball 68 to lay the foundation. Shivam Dube also came in handy with his quickfire 42 but there were also some reasons to worry.

India’s 2026 T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson, who was also adjudged as Player of the tournament, continued his dismal run of form as he got out while playing a loose shot for just 1 run. Vice-captain Tilak Varma, regarded as a finisher, scored a run-a-ball 13 and if it wasn’t for these two, then the Indians could have posted a 200 or 200+ total.

The current team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, does not like to drop anyone on the basis of a few matches but the only change we could see, which the fans are also hoping for, is Sanju Samson’s exclusion for the much anticipated debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The teenage batting sensation has been warming the bench since joining the senior team for the European tour but he is getting valuable exposure at the nets with the big guns. Even if Sooryavanshi doesn’t play today, his senior debut is inevitable.

England, on the other hand, has welcomed back Jofra Archer into their playing XI with Josh Tongue also set for his white-ball debut. The Three Lions have made no changes to their batting.

IND Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Old Trafford Ground Pitch Report

Expect a cool, clear evening at Old Trafford with temperatures around 16°C. Humidity levels will remain low, and there is zero chance of rain. Strong crosswinds might affect the ball’s trajectory, but fans can look forward to a full, uninterrupted 20-over game.