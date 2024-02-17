IND Vs ENG: When Will Ravichandran Ashwin Return? Dinesh Karthik Provides Massive Update

Home

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin left the ongoing third match against England midway due to his mother’s illness.

Rajkot: Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik gave a significant update on Ravichandran Ashwin’s return in the ongoing series after the premier off-spinner left the ongoing third Test match midway due to his mother’s illness. Ashwin, who claimed coveted 500 Test wickets earlier on the day, had to fly back to Chennai on Friday night in an emergency. The BCCI stated Ashwin will no longer take part in the match.

However, with two more days to go, Karthik, who is one of the commentators in the ongoing series, revealed that Ashwin would be permitted to rejoin the team whenever he wants. In a rare permission, the Test veteran will be allowed to both bat and bowl.

“Ravi Ashwin can come anytime during this Test Match and bowl straightaway. The umpires have given Ashwin that favor,” Karthik said on air. The umpires decided in consultation and agreement with the opposition team captain. Notably, both Karthik and Ashwin represent Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket.

