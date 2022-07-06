Hampshire: Umran Malik created quite a buzz with his speed. Thanks to his good show in the IPL, he was drafted into the national scheme of the things for the South Africa home series. While he did not get to make his national debut in that series, he played his first international game for India at Dublin against Ireland. In the two games against Ireland, Malik managed to pick up a single wicket while conceding more that 11 runs per over.Also Read - Edgbaston Test: Batting Debacle, in Mind And Matter

Will Umran Malik feature in India's T20 XI against England?

Doesn't seem like. India coach Rahul Dravid said that Malik is good but he needs proper grooming to take his abilities to the next level. That clearly means Dravid thinks Malik is not ready.

England, unlike Ireland, will be a more potent unit and with limited T20I games before the World Cup scheduled to take place later in the year, India would like to give chances to players they feel can make the XI.

Against England in the T20Is, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan would in all probability feature as the pacers in the XI. Malik, along with Arshdeep Singh may have to warm the bench.

But again, just being with the Indian team will help Malik grow as a cricketer. He would try and pick on the brains of Dravid and the rest of the stars.

India’s Predicted XI for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan