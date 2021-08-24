New Delhi: Former England captain Micahel Vaughan puts weight behind Ravichandran Ashwin’s inclusion in the playing XI for the 3rd Test match between India and England which will start from August 25. Ashwin, who is ranked 2 in ICC Test Bowling charts, failed to get a place in the XI for the first two Tests of the series as the visitors played with four pacers and Ravindra Jadeja as an all-rounder.Also Read - "Felt Jasprit Bumrah Wasn't Trying to Get me Out": James Anderson Recalls Facing Indian Pacer During Lord's Test

The four-pacer combination has worked well for India so far in the series as the pitches in Trent Bridge and Lord's offered more assistance to fast bowlers than the spinners. Interestingly, all 40 wickets of England players in the series has been claimed by the fast bowlers as Jadeja has not opened his wicket account yet on the tour.

Vaughan emphasized on Leeds' weather and claimed it is going to be nice sunny and he will be amazed Ashwin failed to get a place in India's line-up.

“It looks like it’s a very good week, it’s going to be very dry, nice and sunny so I’d be amazed if Ashwin doesn’t play this week. I think they will go with three pacers and two spinners, and I think that will be the right call at Headingley, it also packs the batting. Play your three out and out, outstanding quick bowlers. Maybe Ishant Sharma would miss out even though he bowled a nice spell on the last day at Lord’s,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

The former England captain further said that spin will play a big part at Headingly as it did in the last few years.

“The last few years after seeing the England team play there and even county cricket, it’s got quite a bit of spin. You can get a bit of spin. It generally comes on Day 3, 4 and 5 but spin can play a part at Leeds,” he added.

Meanwhile, England are expected to make a couple of changes for the Headingly Test with Dawid Malan and Saqib Mahmood in contention to play.