WTC 2023-25: Rohit Sharma’s Men Pay Heavy Price After 28-Run Loss To England In First Test

Following the loss to England, India slipped to the fifth position in the World Test Championship 2023-25 table.

India's Ravi Ashwin is clean bowled in the first Test against England. (Image: BCCI)

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team had to pay big as their loss to England in the first Test saw Rohit Sharma’s men slip to the fifth position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 table on Sunday. Chasing 229 in the fourth innings, the Indians were bundled out for 202, thanks to a seven-wicket haul from England debutant Tom Hartley. After this loss, India have two wins from five matches in the WTC 2023-25 so far and a PCT of 43.33.

