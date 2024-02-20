Home

IND Vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Aims To Emulate Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar In Ranchi Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal has already scored two hundreds in the ongoing Test series against England.

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century against England in Rajkot. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Run-machine Yashasvi Jaiswal will be eyeing to break Sunil Gavaskar’s 53-year-old record when India face England in the fourth Test of the ongoing series against England in Ranchi, which starts on February 23. The 22-year-old has been in the form of his life with two double hundreds already in the series. The Mumbai batter needs 229 runs more to surpass Gavaskar for most runs scored in a series as an Indian opener. The legendary batter currently holds the record with 774 runs which he scored against West Indies in 1971. Jaiswal, so far, has accumulated 545 runs from six innings.

Not just Gavaskar’s record, the Rajasthan Royals can also eclipse former captain Virat Kohli for most runs by an Indian in a Test series in the 21st century. In the 2014-15 Test series against Australia, Kohli had scored 692 runs. Notably, Kohli is not playing in the ongoing series.

The right-hander opted of the first two Test matches before withdrawing from the remainder of the series due to a family emergency. However, the exact reason for Kohli’s absence is yet to be known.

