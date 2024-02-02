Home

Sports

IND vs ENG,2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hungry For More After 179 Not Out On Day 1 Against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his second Test hundred and first at home. His unbeaten knock was studded with 17 fours and five sixes.

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century against England on Friday. (Image: BCCI)

Visakhapatnam: Making small targets throughout the day helped Yashavi Jaiswal to bat through the innings as his unbeaten hundred powered India to 336/6 at the stumps of Day 1 of the second Test against England at YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday. On the day, Jaiswal faced 257 balls for his 179 not out which was studded with 17 fours and five sixes. It was Jaiswal’s second hundred in his career and first at home.

