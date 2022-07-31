India vs Ghana Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights, Birmingham: Hello and Welcome to our highlights of the hockey match between India and Ghana. Manpreet Singh and Co Aim started the game against Ghana. India’s side totally dominated Ghana. Harmanpreet shines as he was playing his 150th match. The Indian defender was on fire as he managed to smash 3 goals in the game. India will now face England in the second match in Birmingham on August 1, Monday.Also Read - India vs Ghana CWG 2022 Hockey Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch