IND vs HK Dream11 Tips And Prediction India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup T20I

India vs Hong Kong Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs HK at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: KL Rahul couldn’t have wished for an easier opposition to get his rhythm back as a buoyant India get ready to steamroll minnows Hong Kong in their second and final group league game of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday. The Group A match won’t be more than a glorified net session for Rohit Sharma’s men against a team, mostly comprising Pakistani and Indian expats, who otherwise are not good enough to play first-class cricket in either of the two nations.

Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Will Ravindra Jadeja Bat At No.4 In Future? Here's What The All-rounder Said

Here is the India vs Hong Kong Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs HK Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs HK Probable XIs India vs Hong Kong T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Hong Kong, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Hong Kong T20 Also Read - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Score, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Zadran Powers AFG To 7-wicket Win

TOSS: The Asia Cup T20I match toss between India and Hong Kong will take place at 7.00 PM (IST) – August 31 Thursday. Also Read - Asia Cup: Kohli Sweats it Out Ahead of Match Against Hong Kong

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

IND vs HK My Dream11 Team

Scott McKechnie, Rohit Sharma, Babar Hayat, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

IND vs HK Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott Mckechnie, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

