Dubai: Hardik Pandya was in ominous form with the bat and ball versus Pakistan in India's Asia Cup 2022 opener. The Indian allrounder hit a six in the last over to take India over the line in a tight chase. Now, ahead of the Hong Kong game, Hardik stands a chance to break former India captain MS Dhoni's record of finishing a T20I game with a six.

Hardik is also in line to match Virat Kohli's record of doing the same. Hardik and Dhoni have finished a T20I game with a six on three occasions, while Kohli leads this chart with four.

Given Hardik's form, you cannot write him off from doing it.

As a motivated and committed Hong Kong team gears up to face the tough India challenge in the Asia Cup later on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma would be reminded of the jitters his team got during the group stage of the tournament in 2018, with the minnows coming close to upsetting their applecart, before losing by 26 runs.

Aided by a century from opener Shikhar Dhawan in the Group A match of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium in 2018, Rohit Sharma’s India scored 285/7 in 50 overs (Asia Cup was a 50-over-a-side affair till 2018), but plucky Hong Kong, riding on half-centuries from openers Nizakat Khan (92) and Anshy Rath (73), were cruising along nicely at 174 without loss when they lost wickets in a heap to finally lose by 26 runs.