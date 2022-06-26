India will face Ireland in a two-match T20I series, starting June 26 at Dublin, Malahide. The match will start at 9 pm IST. Hardik Pandya will be leading the visitors. The Indian team, under the leadership of new skipper Hardik Pandya, will play two T20Is against Ireland before they turn to England for a full-fledged limited over series. Here are the details when and Where to Watch the India vs Ireland 1st T20I live and onlineAlso Read - LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I: No Rain Now But Wet Outfield May Force Delayed Start

When is India vs Ireland 1st T20I match?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will take place on Sunday, June 25 in Malahide Cricket Club.

What is the Timing of India vs Ireland 1st T2oI match?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will kickstart at 9PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Broadcast The India vs Ireland 1st T2oI match in India?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be broadcasted live on Sony Six & Sony Six HD in India.

Where You Can Live Stream India vs Ireland 1st T2oI match in India?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

India & Ireland Squads

India: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Conor Olphert, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.