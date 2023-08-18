Home

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Wasim Jaffer Shares Meme On Jasprit Bumrah’s Action Ahead Of International Comeback | See Viral Photo

There will be numerous comebacks in the series, with the return of experienced fast bowler Bumrah, who has been nursing a back injury since his last outing against England in 2022.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared the famous Tom and Jerry cartoon meme where the cat is replicating Jasprit Bumrah’s action ahead of the first T20I against Ireland. Bumrah is making his international comeback after 11 months as the pacer was out of action due to a back injury.

The three T20I matches between India and Ireland will be played at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin on August 18, 20 and 23. India and Ireland played a two-match T20I series in June 2022, with the visitors winning the series 2-0, though the hosts came close to winning.

Jaffer took his twitter to share the meme on Jasprit Bumrah and the photo got viral on social sphere, here is the photo:

There will be numerous comebacks in the series, with the return of experienced fast bowler Bumrah, who has been nursing a back injury since his last outing against England in 2022. The pacer is entrusted with the captaincy role of the T20I team for the first time. Karnataka quick Prasidh Krishna has also made a comeback after being out of action since August 2022 due to a lumbar stress fracture. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was named the captain of a young team to feature in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, will be Bumrah’s deputy in the series. For the tour of Ireland, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed have also been included, with Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed as vice-captain of the side. India squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

