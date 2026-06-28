IND vs IRE 2026 Live Streaming Info 2nd T20I Match 28 June When Where How to Watch India vs Ireland Live Score TV Telecast Online Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IND vs IRE 2026 2nd T20: Shreyas Iyer's Team India will look to level the two-match series after losing the opening game when they take on Ireland in the second game at the Civil Services Club ground in Belfast on Sunday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/ind-vs-ire-2026-live-streaming-info-2nd-t20i-match-28-june-when-where-how-to-watch-india-vs-ireland-live-score-tv-telecast-online-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-8459004/ Copy

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will take on Ireland in the 2nd T20 match on Sunday. (Source: X)

IND vs IRE 2026 2nd T20: T20 World Cup champions Team India will look to avoid the ignominy of a series loss at the hands of minnows Ireland when they face off in the second game of the two-match series at the Civil Services Club ground in Belfast on Sunday. The Indian were humiliated by 34 runs in the first game on Friday – their first-ever loss at the hands of Ireland in any format of the game.

The Indians had not failed to win a T20I series in their last 12 bilateral clashes dating back to December 2023 but Ireland with their first-ever T20I win over the visitors have ensured that they will not be losing the series. Shreyas Iyer, leading the Indian side in T20I cricket for the first time, will be hoping that his maiden series as skipper doesn’t end in a series defeat.

“You can’t take anything for granted. You have to turn up and work hard and stay in the present and if you have the opportunity to squeeze the opponent, you have to do that,” Shreyas Iyer said after the loss to Ireland on Friday.

The last time that the Indians lost a T20I series was almost 3 years back – in August 2023 – when they lost 3-2 to former T20 World Cup winners West Indies in the Caribbean. Indians will be keen to avoid a similar fate ahead of the five-match T20I series against England which begins next week.

“It was pretty special that. We scrapped through the game, we had some tough periods, but we we stuck to it, we were diligent. I think India bowled really well at the start. They bowled good lengths. We found it challenging to hit good shots. It was like a Test match for a bit. I think it’s pretty special to beat the world champions at home. Credit to the lads. All the work behind the scenes from Cricket Ireland,” Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker said after the win.

The Indians still hold a massive edge over Ireland when it comes to head-to-head clashes with 8 wins as compared to only 1 loss till date.

One of many from Abhishek Sharma’s explosive knock. Watch #IREvIND LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/9a7zCACcCo — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 26, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match…

When is India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match going to take place?

The India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match will start on Sunday, June 28.

Where is India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match going to take place?

The India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match will be held at Civil Service Cricket Club ground in Belfast.

What time will India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match will begin at 6pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 530pm.

Where can I watch India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match on TV in India?

The India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match in India?

The India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna/ Prince Yadav

Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Ben Calitz, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Matt Holard, Reuben Williams, Jai Moondra