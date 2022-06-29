Dublin: It was tensed scenes in the final over against Ireland as Umran Malik defended 17 runs to give India a 4-run victory to seal the 2-match T20I series here on Tuesday. Captain Hardik Pandya explains at the post-match presentation, why he gave the 20th over to the Jammu and Kashmir express.Also Read - WATCH: Sanju Samson's Name Gets Loudest Cheer From Dublin Crowd as Hardik Pandya Announces His Name in Playing XI

The Gujarat Titans winning captain said that he knew that Umran's pace would put the Irish batters into trouble and it won't be easy to get 18 runs and that is why he backed the 22-year old bowler.

'I was trying to keep all the pressure out of my equation. I wanted to be in the present and I backed Umran. He has pace, with his pace it's always going to be tough to get 18 runs. They played some amazing shots, they batted very well, credit to them and credit to our bowlers for holding their nerves', he said.

‘The crowd, their favourite boys were Dinesh and Sanju. Great experience to experience this side of the word. A lot of support comes for us, we try to entertain them and hope we did that. Thanks to everyone who supported us. As a child it’s always a dream to play for your country. Leading and getting first win was special, now winning the series is special as well. Happy for Deepak and Umran’, he further added.

Malik conceded a no-ball and gave away two back to back boundaries, but kept his cool till the final over as Ireland managed to get 12 runs from the over.