New Delhi: After the truncated first T20I on Sunday, in which India emerged victorious by seven wickets, the Hardik Pandya-led side will be eyeing the series win over a spirited Ireland on Tuesday at Malahide.

With Pandya stressing after the first match that India are firmly focusing on the road to Men's T20 World Cup, to be hosted by Australia in October-November, they will be keen to test more players in the second T20I. With Umran Malik being handed a debut, he could be expected to continue in the eleven despite leaking 14 runs in the lone over he bowled.

Here are the details when and Where to Watch the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I live and online

When is India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will take place on Sunday, June 28 in Malahide Cricket Club.

What is the Timing of India vs Ireland 2nd T2oI match?

The India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will kickstart at 9 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Broadcast The India vs Ireland 2nd T2oI match in India?

The India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will be broadcasted live on Sony Six & Sony Six HD in India.

Where You Can Live Stream India vs Ireland 2nd T2oI match in India?

The India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

India & Ireland Squads

India: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Conor Olphert, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.