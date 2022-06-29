Dublin: India held their nerves till the very end to salvage a thrilling 4-run victory over Ireland in the 2nd T20I as the Men in Blue under Hardik Pandya had a successful series in Dublin as they notched up yet another series white-wash in 2022, their 5th so far.Also Read - IRE vs IND 2nd T20: Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson Star As India Beat Ireland By 4 Runs

Deepak Hooda was India’s star of the show as he slammed his maiden international hundred to power the visitors to 225 in 20 overs. Striking at a strike-rate of 182.46, Hooda scored 104 off 57 deliveries over the course of play, which included 9 fours and as many as 6 sixes. Also Read - IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Ireland Match Live

In reply, Ireland put up a valiant effort in the run-chase as the hosts fell short by only 4 runs. Also Read - Sanju Samson is Extremely Popular in Malahide, Dublin; Viral Video During Ind-Ire T20I is Proof | WATCH

‘I am coming from a good IPL, I was trying to follow up the same performance here as well. I like playing aggressively. Batting up the order, I have the time, I try to play according to the situation’, Hooda said at the post-match presentation after winning both the Player of the Series and the Man of the Match.

Sanju Samson also did his part in getting India past 200. While opening he scored 77 off 42 deliveries. Hooda was happy to see his childhood friend getting runs in the game.

‘Sanju is a childhood friend, we played U-19 together, I am happy for him as well’, he said.

‘Ireland is very good, I enjoyed it a lot. Fans are superb here, I never feel like playing outside India. Yeah, the wicket is different, thanks to all the fans for the support’, he further added.