IND vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of Ireland, 1st T20I Fantasy Hints

India will lock horns against Ireland for two-match T20I series on June 26 at Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson will be returning to the India playing XI in place of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the two-match T20I series against Ireland starting Sunday.

While chief coach Rahul Dravid is in Leicester with the Test squad, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman, who is in charge of the T20I side for this particular series, is expected to follow the template set by ‘The Wall’. Also Read - Hardik Pandya Hints India's Playing XI vs Ireland For 1st T20I; Likely Debuts For Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tewatia

With Iyer and Pant in the Test team, Surya, who is making a comeback from a wrist injury, and Samson, who is looking to make use of what could be his last chance to prove his worth, will be sure-shot starters. Also Read - IND vs IRE T20Is: Any Indian Team is Going to be a Good Team, Ireland Skipper Andrew Balbirne on Facing Hardik Pandya-Led Side

TOSS – The India Tour of Ireland, 1st T20I toss between India and Ireland will take place at 8.30 PM IST

Time – June 26, 9 PM IST



Venue: Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin

IND vs IRE My Dream 11 Team

Keeper – Sanju Samson

Batsmen – Ishan Kishan, Paul Stirling, Suryakumar Yadav(C), Andy Balbirnie

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (VC), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mark Adair

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie ©, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

