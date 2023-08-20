Home

IND Vs IRE: Five Indian Players To Watch Out For Second T20I In Dublin

Jasprit Bumrah-led Men In Blue is currently leading the three-match T20I series by 1-0 after winning the first game by two runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Jasprit Bumrah returned to the Indian side almost after a year. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: After winning the first T20I, Jasprit Bumrah-led India will lock horns against Ireland for the second T20I which will be played at Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin. Bumrah made a memorable comeback as he made a personal best record of picking up two wickets in the first over of a T20I match.

Although, Ireland’s batters Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy played counter-attacking cricket and helped the Irish team to take them to 139-7 in 20 overs. Campher chipped in with 39, while McCarthy smashed an unbeaten 51 off 33, including four boundaries and four sixes.

In response, Young Indian openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave their team to a good start before the Irish bounced back. Craig Young dismissed Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in consecutive deliveries before the rain arrived. The visitors were 47-2 in 6.5 overs, and no further play was possible. Jasprit Bumrah and Co. were adjudged the winners for being two runs ahead as per the DLS method. Here are the top five players to watch out for in the next match between India and Ireland:

1)Jasprit Bumrah: India stand in skipper Jasprit Bumrah made a memorable comeback. The pacer was in red hot form in the recently concluded 1st T20I. All eyes will be on the speedster as this series will be very crucial for him to make his place in Asia Cup and World Cup squad

2) Tilak Varma: The young India batter was unable to fire runs in the first T20I but the batter made a memorable India debut against West Indies where is scored 173 runs in five matches at an average of 57.67. Indian side would be hoping to see Tilak bouncing back in the second T20I and also performing in the last two games of Ireland’s series.

3) Prasidh Krishna: Krishna got a memorable T20I debut as he picked up two wickets in the first T20I. Team will be hoping big from the pacer in the second T20I as well.

4) Sanju Samson: This series will be the last chance for Sanju Samson to prove his worth for the Asia Cup and World Cup as in the recent outings the batter was unable to perform. Although, Sanju Samson didn’t get an opportunity to showcase his talent in the First T20I against Ireland. However, the Kerala-born cricketer would like to dominate Ireland and will hope to make it big and strengthen his case for a berth in the Asia Cup squad and also for ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

5) Ruturaj Gaikwad: The opener will be leading team India for the upcoming Asian Games which will be played in China so this series will be important for Gaikwad to build his confidence for the upcoming tournament.

