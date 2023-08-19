Home

IND vs IRE: Former India Opener Hails Prasidh Krishna, Says Surprising That He Hadn’t Made debut Thus Far

Krishna picked up a wicket in his first over of his T20I career, dismissing Harry Tector for 9 runs off 16 deliveries.

Prasidh Krishna made his T20I debut against Ireland on Friday. (Pic: ICC)

New Delhi: Former India opener Aakash Chopra lavished praise on Prasidh Krishna who made his T20I debut for India in the 1st T20I against Ireland which was played at The Village on Friday. Chopra admitted that he had initially doubted Krishna’s ability to bowl in the shorter format of the game. The young Indian side led by Jasprit Bumrah won the first match by two runs (DLS method) to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Krishna made his international comeback after a very long period of time as he was suffering from a lumbar spine injury which kept him sidelined for almost a year. He got a memorable T20I debut as he picked up a wicket in the first over of his T20I career. Krishna dismissed Harry Tector.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that Prasidh Krishna had the pace and capabilities to succeed well in the shorter format. “Two players were given their T20 cap – Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna made their debuts. It was slightly surprising that Prasidh hadn’t made his debut thus far. Apart from Bumrah, the second good story was Prasidh.”

“Typically when I look at Prasidh Krishna, I feel he is not a T20 bowler. He is a bowler who bowls good line and length, who will do extremely well in ODIs and Tests, but even for T20s, he has pace, the right basics, a fast yorker, the slower one is not that good but he can bowl that,” Aakash Chopra added.

“What happens with extra bounce and high-arm action? The greater the height from which the ball is released, the higher it bounces. The benefit of that is, because Prasidh is tall and has a high-arm action, the ball hits the upper part of the bat, on the sticker,” he said.

“In such a case, when you try to play the pull, you get caught at cover like you saw happening yesterday. We saw another player getting caught at short third. So extra bounce was quite visible. So he did a good job there,” he concluded.

