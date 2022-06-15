New Delhi: Hardik Pandya is likely to captain the white-ball squad in England as Rishabh Pant, who is currently leading the T20 side, will join the Indian Test squad in UK only after the South Africa series.Also Read - BCCI Looking to Launch Women's IPL in 2023; President Sourav Ganguly Says IPL Media Rights Will Inspire Young Cricketers

It has been decided that Pant will not be playing the two T20 Internationals against Ireland and hence Hardik, who is his deputy for the South Africa series, is expected to lead the side.

"While there is Dinesh Karthik, who is the senior-most player in the squad along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it was Hardik, who was Pant's designated deputy and hence favourite to lead," the official added.

Pandya had a brilliant Indian Premier League season with Gujarat Titans as he led the new franchise to their first ever IPL title in their debut season.

In Pant’s absence, India have two keepers in Ishan Kishan and Karthik in the squad.

There won’t be too many changes to the squad that is currently playing against South Africa and hence chances of Mohsin Khan or Rahul Tripathi look dim.

All the players, except Pant, are leaving for England early Thursday for the July 1-5 contest, notable being skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

It is understood that since there is only one Test match, which is a spill-over from the 2021 series, the selectors are still not thinking about KL Rahul’s replacement as of now.

The Men in Blue play against Ireland after a gap of 4 years. The Indians will play the first T20I on 26th June and the second one on 28th June.

(With Inputs From PTI)