IND Vs IRE: Saba Karim Excludes Arshdeep Singh And Wants Avesh Khan To Play Second T20I In Dublin

Team India is all set to face Ireland in the second match of the three-match T20I series at the Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin, on Sunday.

Saba Karim wants Avesh Khan to play in the second T20I against Ireland. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Sarandeep Singh and former Indian selector Saba Karim said that pacer Avesh Khan should get an opportunity to play in the second T20I against Ireland on 20th August, Sunday to showcase his exceptional bowling skills and prove his abilities for the Indian national team.

Team India is all set to face Ireland in the second match of the three-match T20I series at the Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin, on Sunday. The visitors won a close encounter in the opening match of the three-match series by a margin of just two runs as per the Duckworth Louis Stern (DLS) method. Jasprit Bumrah-led India will be aiming to secure the series tonight. As the encounter is coming close, cricket experts are speculating about the potential changes in the team lineup.

Former Indian player Sarandeep Singh believes that the right-arm pacer Avesh Khan’s phenomenal performance in the 2023 Indian Premier League edition (IPL) and his participation in the 2022 Asia Cup tournament, made him a strong contender for the Indian team. However, Avesh Khan was selected in the recently concluded Windies tour but unfortunately did not get a chance to play the match. Sarandeep Singh asserts that Khan should be given a chance to prove himself in the team.

“You should definitely consider making some changes, as you’ve provided opportunities to several new faces. Speaking of new players, I would like to talk about Avesh Khan. He played in the Asia Cup last year, and this year he performed well in the TATA IPL, showcasing exceptional bowling skills. Due to that performance, he was selected for the Tour of West Indies, but unfortunately, he didn’t get a chance to play there. However, now there’s a definite opportunity here. When we repeatedly hear coaches talking about making changes, observing players, and forming combinations, Avesh Khan should undoubtedly be given a chance in that combination to prove his abilities,” JioCinema expert Sarandeep Singh said.

On the other hand, Former Indian selector Saba Karim also expects a few changes in Men In Blue playing XI, considering that it’s a young side and some players haven’t gotten an opportunity to play in the Ireland series. Karim suggests that Avesh Khan may get a chance and maybe he will replace left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI.

“I do expect one or two changes because this is a young side and there are one or two players who didn’t have the opportunity to play so far. Avesh Khan, for instance, was part of the T20I side that toured West Indies but didn’t get a chance to play. Therefore, there’s a possibility that Avesh might be brought in, potentially replacing Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep has had a longish kind of stint with the Indian side now, so it might be worth trying Avesh out to assess whether he can perform for the national team,” Saba Karim said while speaking about the possible team combination on JioCinema.

