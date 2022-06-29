Dublin: In the final T20I on Wednesday Sanju Samson contributed 77 off 42 balls and Deepak Hooda’s hundred powered India to a mammoth 225 for seven, in which Ireland put up a great show only to lose the match by a mere 4 runs. Ireland took the chase to the last over with skipper Andy Balbirnie (60 off 37), Paul Stirling (40 off 18), Harry Tector (39 off 28) and George Dockrell (34 not out off 16) shinning bright but they eventually fell short as rookie India pacer Umran Malik defended 17 runs in the final over.Also Read - Fight Shown by the Irish Batters Was Commendable, Says VVS Laxman After India Clean Sweep Series

Hooda was ably supported by Sanju Samson, who opening the batting in place of injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, played second fiddle but grabbed his opportunity with both hands. Both Hooda and Samson’s stroke-play down the ground were a treat for the eyes. Also Read - IND vs IRE: Hardik Pandya Backed Umran Malik's Speed in Final Over Against Ireland, Says With His Pace, It's Tough to Get 18 Runs

After the match, Sanju Samson caught up with former India international Ajay Jadeja on Sony SI. Also Read - WATCH: Sanju Samson's Name Gets Loudest Cheer From Dublin Crowd as Hardik Pandya Announces His Name in Playing XI

“It was a good game. The partnership we had, in that type of condition, there was some movement off the wicket and the bowlers were bowling in the right areas. I think Hooda made it very easy for me. He started hitting from the word go. We communicated really well, I was happy to just give the strike to him when he was hitting like that”, Samson told Jadeja.

“Glad to hear that, but I’m sad here because I thought you should’ve gotten one too. And I hope you also start feeling that, because all of us are your big fans here, especially Swanny (Graeme Swann) and me. We would like to see you get those bigger totals when you get in there. Sorry, I’m being a little too harsh because I’m a big fan of your batting,” Jadeja told.

“Thank you Ajay bhai, it will definitely keep me pushing. Definitely, I’ll try to score lot more runs in the coming games,” Samson replied to the kind words.