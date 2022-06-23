Dublin: After the T20Is versus South Africa, India’s will now take on Ireland in a two-match T20I series. It would be a good opportunity for India to try their bench strength ahead of the all-important World Cup. Team India is scheduled to play two T20I, where Hardik Pandya will lead the side for the first time.Also Read - Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan to Ruturaj Gaikwad; IPL Stars Who Would Like to Impress And Make India's T20 World Cup Squad

The T20Is will be played on 26th June 2022 and 28th June. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are missing; there are a few players in the Ireland tour who would look to make their debuts.

Here are the three Indian players in line for a debut:

Umran Malik: The pacer has made heads turn with his pace and it is his pace that has got him in the national side. He was also a part of the team against South Africa. Unfortunately, he could not make his debut in that series. Malik is likely to make his debut for India in T20Is versus Ireland.

Arshdeep Singh: The left-arm pacer impressed during the IPL and hence got his chance in the national side. He too was part of the series against South Africa but did not make his debut. He too would be in line to make his debut.

Rahul Tripathi: After having a memorable IPL where he amassed 413 runs at an average of 37.55 and a strike rate of 158, the stylish top-order batter has got a national call-up. But will he get to make his debut remains to be seen. In the absence of Kohli, Sharma, and several Indian veterans, it would be a golden opportunity to showcase his skills and make a place for himself in ICC T20 WC 2022.